Oppenheimer Comments on ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

