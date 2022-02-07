Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $197.48 on Monday. IDEX has a one year low of $190.56 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average is $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

