Oppenheimer Comments on Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

