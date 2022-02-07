Oppenheimer Comments on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

