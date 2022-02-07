Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.15% of Oppenheimer worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $43.45 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $548.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

