OptionRoom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,248.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $749,201.85 and approximately $110,248.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.96 or 0.07136280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.37 or 1.00062346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006474 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

