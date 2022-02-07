Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $260.02 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $260.02 million and $551,122.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.96 or 0.07136280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.37 or 1.00062346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 260,300,236 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

