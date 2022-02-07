Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce $139.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $578.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.28 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.