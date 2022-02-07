Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce $139.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $578.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.28 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
