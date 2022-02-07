Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $66.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

