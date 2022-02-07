Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $276.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,371 shares of company stock worth $109,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

