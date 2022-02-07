Osisko Development Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.27. Osisko Development has a one year low of C$3.89 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

