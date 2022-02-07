Ossiam Acquires 9,173 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.