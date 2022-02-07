Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $136.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

