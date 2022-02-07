Ossiam Buys 1,341 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ball by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

