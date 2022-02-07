Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,727 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.03 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

