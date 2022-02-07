Ossiam Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

AECOM stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.