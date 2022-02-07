Ossiam Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ossiam decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,476 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $326.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

