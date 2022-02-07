Ossiam Has $1.87 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ossiam lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $90.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.