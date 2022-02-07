Ossiam Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

HUM stock opened at $429.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.66. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

