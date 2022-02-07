Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.34 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.