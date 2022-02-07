Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.
NYSE:RSG opened at $126.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
