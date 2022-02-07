Ossiam Purchases 11,660 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ossiam raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 295.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,464,000 after buying an additional 1,419,785 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6,404.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,963,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,823,000 after buying an additional 75,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

