Ossiam Purchases Shares of 40,946 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after acquiring an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after buying an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after buying an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

