Ossiam Sells 1,438 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 872,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,809,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 300,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 154,275 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 566.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 175,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 149,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of CME opened at $246.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.69 and a 12 month high of $248.20. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $2,470,920. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

