Ossiam Sells 173,483 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,483 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

