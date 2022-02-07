Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 158,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $71.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.