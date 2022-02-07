Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $61.99. 158,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.