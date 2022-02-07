Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTTR opened at $60.66 on Monday. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

