Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 54,468 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. 6,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,083. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

