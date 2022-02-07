Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,079,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,869,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,535.8% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 740,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,158,000 after acquiring an additional 720,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 773,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,203,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 159,669 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:HDB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.68. 6,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

