Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Middleby accounts for 1.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned about 3.60% of Middleby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 21.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.93. 4,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,296. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.