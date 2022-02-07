Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Middleby makes up 1.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned 3.60% of Middleby as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Middleby by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,296. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

