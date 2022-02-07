Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.82.

TSE OVV opened at C$52.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The company has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a PE ratio of -18.40. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$23.60 and a 1 year high of C$54.95.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

