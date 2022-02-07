PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,255 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of PACCAR worth $34,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $99,070,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PCAR stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $94.33. 8,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,287. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

