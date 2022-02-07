PAID Network (PAID) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $690,825.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and approximately $690,825.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.33 or 0.07137418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.63 or 0.99765103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006556 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

