Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Tremblant Capital Group’s 9th Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 115,662 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.26% of Palo Alto Networks worth $122,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

