Pamela H. Patenaude Acquires 6,053 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Pamela H. Patenaude purchased 6,053 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $22,940.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

loanDepot stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

