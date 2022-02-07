Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $33.72 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $33.72 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.88 or 0.07131357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.92 or 1.00072610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00057819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,687,258 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

