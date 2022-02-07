Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $432,075.86 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.