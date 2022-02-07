Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $586,111.42 and approximately $250,850.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

