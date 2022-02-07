Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$37.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.15. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

