Park City Group (PCYG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

Park City Group stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Park City Group worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

