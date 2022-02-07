Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $25.59 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

