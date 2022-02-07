Patientory 1-Day Volume Hits $1,383.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $493,390.22 and $1,383.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.