Patten Group Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $591.08. 20,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

