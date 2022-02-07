Patten Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 444,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248,011. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

