Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $23,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

