Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,574 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

