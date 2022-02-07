PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Aravt Global LLC

Aravt Global LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,286 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 9.0% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $127.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $230.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

