PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286,550 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $119,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,217,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

